New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $511,000 Stock Holdings in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 36.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 89.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.65.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.39). PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 79.95%. The company had revenue of $278.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.27 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.71.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.