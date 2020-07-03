New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 28,847,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,747,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,550.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,892,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,772,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 5,139,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,960,000 after buying an additional 1,696,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.29.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $28.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

