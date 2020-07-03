New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,471,000. Omni Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,525,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in E*TRADE Financial by 117.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,168,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,696 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in E*TRADE Financial during the 1st quarter worth $88,108,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $107,095,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of E*TRADE Financial from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.96.

E*TRADE Financial stock opened at $49.28 on Friday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $25.76 and a 1-year high of $57.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.27.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.18). E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. E*TRADE Financial’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About E*TRADE Financial

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

