New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Allegion were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 843.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 387 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Allegion by 431.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $15,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Allegion stock opened at $101.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $139.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.90 and a 200-day moving average of $110.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. Allegion had a return on equity of 69.68% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $674.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Allegion from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegion from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays lowered Allegion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Allegion from $124.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

Allegion Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

