New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,551,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $129,600,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,449,000 after purchasing an additional 385,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,932,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $291,983,000 after purchasing an additional 349,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,420.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 334,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after purchasing an additional 312,131 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIVB shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.59.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $206.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.71. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $127.39 and a 52-week high of $270.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.25.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $37,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total transaction of $529,530.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,862 shares of company stock worth $2,032,831 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

