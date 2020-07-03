New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 4,300 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 28.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 32,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1,416.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,145,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,876,000 after buying an additional 1,069,952 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $964,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 10.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after buying an additional 21,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 1.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,502,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,351,000 after acquiring an additional 24,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.42. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.03 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 46.05% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.