Newmark Group Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmark Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NMRK. BidaskClub raised shares of Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $4.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.68. The stock has a market cap of $837.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 4.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMRK. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,444,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 304.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,214 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 936.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,069,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after acquiring an additional 966,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,338,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 728,540 shares in the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

