NewYorkCoin Price Down 26.9% Over Last 7 Days (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and $2,034.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NewYorkCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00453350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013621 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000720 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003427 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00006265 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003438 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,705,210,788 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NewYorkCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NewYorkCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.