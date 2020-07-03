Nicolet Bankshares Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Nicolet Bankshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.75 EPS.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $40.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.60 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NCBS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $53.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.12. Nicolet Bankshares has a 1-year low of $45.33 and a 1-year high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $561.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.82.

In other news, Director Robert J. Weyers purchased 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.27 per share, with a total value of $97,848.90. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCBS. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $1,910,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 734,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,086,000 after buying an additional 31,676 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,087,000 after buying an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $1,173,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the last quarter. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

