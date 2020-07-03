NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get NN alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $4.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.72. NN has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. NN had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The company had revenue of $199.75 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NN will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NN by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in NN by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of NN by 18.2% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of NN by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of NN by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NN (NNBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.