NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,155 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,115 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 390.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

