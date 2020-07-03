Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Gap Up to $3.41

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.10, but opened at $3.41. Opko Health shares last traded at $3.43, with a volume of 35,053,858 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OPK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Opko Health in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Opko Health from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.13.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.87.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 32.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.56%. The company had revenue of $211.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.93 million. On average, research analysts predict that Opko Health Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.42 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,861.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,775,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,156,500. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Opko Health during the 4th quarter worth $6,362,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Opko Health by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,898,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,311,000 after buying an additional 3,853,461 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Opko Health by 557,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,547,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 2,546,678 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at $3,675,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Opko Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPK)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

