Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.14% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Draftkings’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DKNG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Draftkings in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Draftkings in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Draftkings in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Draftkings in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Draftkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $33.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.70. Draftkings has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $44.79.

Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts predict that Draftkings will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason Park sold 76,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $2,953,766.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,483.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 796,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $30,898,302.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,614.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,471,338 shares of company stock valued at $57,087,914.

About Draftkings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

