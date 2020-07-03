Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 648.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK opened at $71.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.54. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.54. Oshkosh Corp has a 1 year low of $46.72 and a 1 year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Corp will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

OSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $87.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.69.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.