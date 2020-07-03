Owens Corning Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,535 call options on the company. This is an increase of 993% compared to the average volume of 232 call options.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $28.56 and a 52 week high of $68.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.93% and a negative net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 63,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zelman & Associates lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Owens Corning from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

