Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pacira Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.93.

Shares of PCRX opened at $52.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.15. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,617.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $105.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David M. Stack sold 14,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $663,167.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,020 shares in the company, valued at $8,525,646.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total value of $85,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,337,870 in the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 64,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira Biosciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

