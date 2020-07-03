Pantheon Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Pantheon Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.3% of Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pantheon Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,836,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $364.11 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,578.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $334.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

