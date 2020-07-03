Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.65.

Several research firms have issued reports on PK. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,908.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 50,000 shares of company stock worth $555,675 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,944,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,051,000 after acquiring an additional 345,169 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 416,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 218,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,373,000 after acquiring an additional 166,279 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the period. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PK opened at $9.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 2.03. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

