Park National Corp OH Buys New Shares in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRKS. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 34,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 53,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $537,447.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,502.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,132 shares of company stock worth $1,311,148. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRKS stock opened at $44.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.82. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.49. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The business had revenue of $220.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.27 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 52.96% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BRKS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Brooks Automation from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

