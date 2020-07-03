Park National Corp OH Buys New Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 20,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,210,000. AXA increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.3% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 84.8% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.4% in the first quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 19,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Cardinal Health to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.82.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.05. Cardinal Health Inc has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.82.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $39.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a positive return on equity of 69.23%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.74%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.