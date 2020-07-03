Park National Corp OH Invests $215,000 in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,774 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 8.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PHG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $44.65. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $50.78.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.9612 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is 41.15%.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

