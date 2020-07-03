Park National Corp OH Invests $226,000 in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.4% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 43,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 39,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on LECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $82.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.29 and a fifty-two week high of $98.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.02.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $701.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 41.70%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.