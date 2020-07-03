Park National Corp OH Sells 2,700 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Park National Corp OH decreased its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 16.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NiSource were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 312.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in NiSource in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in NiSource during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI stock opened at $23.35 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.56 and a twelve month high of $30.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of NiSource in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. NiSource currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.36.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.