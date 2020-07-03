Park National Corp OH Takes $244,000 Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,116.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 169.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 444 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,425.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agilent Technologies by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.0% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of A stock opened at $88.68 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $61.13 and a 1 year high of $93.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical research company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total transaction of $781,896.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 10,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $945,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,509 shares in the company, valued at $4,869,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,426 shares of company stock worth $5,300,943 over the last three months.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

