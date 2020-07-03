Park National Corp OH Takes Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,608 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in THO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Thor Industries by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Thor Industries by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

NYSE:THO opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 2.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.65. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $118.89.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The construction company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.86. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

