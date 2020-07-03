Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Petroteq Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)’s share price was down 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.03, approximately 247,832 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 599,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.07.

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Petroteq Energy Inc engages in the oil extraction and processing operations. The company is involved in the tar sands mining and oil processing activities using a closed-loop solvent based extraction system that recovers bitumen from surface mining. It holds a 100% working interest in 2,541.73 acre oil sands leases covering oil sands in the Asphalt Ridge area in Utah.

