Piper Sandler Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Preferred Bank in a report issued on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.26. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $43.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.46 million.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PFBC. ValuEngine raised Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Preferred Bank from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Preferred Bank from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $40.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Preferred Bank has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $611.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 49,472 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after buying an additional 54,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.99% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 22.94%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.