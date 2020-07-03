Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Citizens & Northern’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

CZNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered Citizens & Northern from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

Shares of Citizens & Northern stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $274.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $29.06.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $19.56 million during the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 20.86%.

In related news, Director Terry L. Lehman purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $59,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,251.87. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank G. Pellegrino purchased 2,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $35,866.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,540.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,488 shares of company stock valued at $103,022. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 28.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 943,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 239,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Citizens & Northern by 290.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens & Northern

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.