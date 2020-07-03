Piper Sandler Weighs in on 1life Healthcare Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for 1life Healthcare in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1life Healthcare’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ONEM. Citigroup reduced their target price on 1life Healthcare from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on 1life Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on 1life Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on 1life Healthcare from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.10.

1life Healthcare stock opened at $37.12 on Friday. 1life Healthcare has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.23.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.79 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,689,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,234,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,689,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

