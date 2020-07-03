Piper Sandler Weighs in on Sierra Bancorp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Bancorp in a report released on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.38 million, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.03.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $29.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.67 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 47.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

