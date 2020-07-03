PJX Resources (CVE:PJX) Trading 11.1% Higher

PJX Resources Inc (CVE:PJX)’s share price traded up 11.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15, 16,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 48% from the average session volume of 30,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The company has a market cap of $10.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53.

About PJX Resources (CVE:PJX)

PJX Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral projects in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal mineral property is the Dewdney Trail property located in Cranbrook, British Columbia.

