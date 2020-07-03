Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Dawson James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 14th.

In related news, major shareholder Clover Wolf Capital – Limited bought 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $360,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,601,311 shares in the company, valued at $19,145,648.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 469,613 shares of company stock worth $3,544,840. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 87,188 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 303.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,349 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 50,674 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSTI opened at $8.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.80. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

