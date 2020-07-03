Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO David B. Seaburg Sells 8,514 Shares

Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ:PTE) CEO David B. Seaburg sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total value of $10,897.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,137.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTE opened at $1.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $48.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.70. Polarityte Inc has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $5.79.

Polarityte (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. Polarityte had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 1,561.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polarityte Inc will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Polarityte from $9.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Polarityte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Polarityte in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Polarityte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Polarityte by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Polarityte during the first quarter worth $73,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Polarityte by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Polarityte in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Polarityte by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

Polarityte Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company, focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine and Contract Services.

