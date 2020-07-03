POLYUS PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) Shares Up 1%

POLYUS PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:OPYGY)’s stock price shot up 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.00 and last traded at $90.00, 114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average session volume of 628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.13.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OPYGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded POLYUS PJSC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. VTB Capital upgraded POLYUS PJSC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.73.

POLYUS PJSC/S (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter.

POLYUS PJSC/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPYGY)

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

