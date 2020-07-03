Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) Shares Up 2.5%

Probe Metals Inc (CVE:PRB)’s share price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.28 and last traded at C$1.21, 278,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 159,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

The company has a market cap of $148.91 million and a PE ratio of -13.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Probe Metals (CVE:PRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 25th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Probe Metals Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Probe Metals Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Val-d'Or East project, which includes approximately 808 claims covering an area of 32,743 hectares located in the city of Val-d'Or, Quebec.

