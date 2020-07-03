PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $89,260.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRO opened at $44.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 1.51.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). PROS had a negative net margin of 28.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.79%. The company had revenue of $66.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PROS from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on PROS in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PROS from $65.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PROS from $75.00 to $40.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,554,000 after acquiring an additional 15,934 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in PROS by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,477 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,133 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

