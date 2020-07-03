Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Receives GBX 1,400.23 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,409.62 ($17.35).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. HSBC set a GBX 1,150 ($14.15) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,460 ($17.97) price objective (down from GBX 1,620 ($19.94)) on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,200 ($14.77) to GBX 950 ($11.69) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,490 ($18.34) target price on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

PRU stock opened at GBX 1,228.50 ($15.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,140.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,214.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14. Prudential has a 12 month low of GBX 12.37 ($0.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,795 ($22.09). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.68.

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($12.56), for a total transaction of £1,301,560.59 ($1,601,723.59). Also, insider Shriti Vadera purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,201 ($14.78) per share, for a total transaction of £528,440 ($650,307.65). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 44,050 shares of company stock worth $52,900,845.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

