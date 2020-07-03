Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Price Reaches $14.95

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 66.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $1.04 million and $1.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 token can currently be purchased for $14.95 or 0.00164699 BTC on major exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. In the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Profile

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,833 tokens. The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Token Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

