Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Parker-Hannifin Corp Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PH)

Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Parker-Hannifin in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.68. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $179.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.81.

NYSE PH opened at $182.98 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $215.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.49 and a 200-day moving average of $175.12.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 5,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total value of $1,025,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,191.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total transaction of $872,394.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,721.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,577 shares of company stock worth $2,279,260. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

