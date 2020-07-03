Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 35.42%. The company had revenue of $290.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

PB has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush cut Prosperity Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.15.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $57.80 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.67 and a 200-day moving average of $62.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 97.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,053,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,969,000 after buying an additional 2,992,209 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,141,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,762,000 after purchasing an additional 574,659 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,025,112 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,962,000 after purchasing an additional 163,196 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.9% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,596,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,304,000 after purchasing an additional 47,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,937,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

