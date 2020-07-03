Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a report released on Monday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.79.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion.

Shares of QSR opened at C$73.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.20, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$74.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of C$36.48 and a 1 year high of C$105.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.26%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

