Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Raised by Analyst

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BancFirst in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.98 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $109.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.05 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 26.17% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised BancFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BancFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BANF stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $63.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 21.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 9,235 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BancFirst by 16.4% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 42,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 34.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BancFirst news, EVP Dennis L. Brand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is 31.07%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

