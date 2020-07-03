Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.76). MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $47.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.71 million.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MOFG. TheStreet lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. MidWestOne Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $39.03. The firm has a market cap of $303.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.88%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in MidWestOne Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 66.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

