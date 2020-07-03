Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) Issued By Piper Sandler

Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Capri in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capri’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Capri from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of CPRI opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. Capri has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 657.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

