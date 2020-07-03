Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Boosted by SunTrust Banks

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Northern Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Northern Oil & Gas’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NOG. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil & Gas from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Northern Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

NOG opened at $0.90 on Friday. Northern Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.43.

Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.16 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Northern Oil & Gas by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,862,049 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after buying an additional 3,029,071 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,947,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,649 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 405,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,547,000.

Northern Oil & Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana.

