Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) Cut by Piper Sandler

Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Popular in a report released on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13. Popular has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $61.46.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($1.00). Popular had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $599.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Popular in the 4th quarter worth $80,055,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 199.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,439,000 after buying an additional 445,731 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,377,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,679,000 after buying an additional 430,092 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,621,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,766,000 after buying an additional 358,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 152.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 553,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,519,000 after buying an additional 333,928 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

