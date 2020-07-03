Qbic 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.00 (QBIC)

Qbic (CURRENCY:QBIC) traded 48.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One Qbic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and BTC-Alpha. Qbic has a market capitalization of $1,274.63 and $6.00 worth of Qbic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qbic has traded down 30.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FUNCoin (FUNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000084 BTC.

ChainCoin (CHC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Kabberry Coin (KKC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001054 BTC.

UNCoin (UNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Qbic

QBIC is a coin. Qbic’s total supply is 5,426,068 coins and its circulating supply is 4,684,176 coins. The official website for Qbic is qbic.io. Qbic’s official Twitter account is @CryptoQbic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Québecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. It was launched in April 2014 and abandoned in the next few days. Over the past six weeks, the community of miners and investors have been coordinating a re-launch and preparing all the required pieces, including the removal of a 50% premine. The coin now has a 21M supply. “

Qbic Coin Trading

Qbic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, BTC-Alpha and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qbic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

