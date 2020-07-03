Quantum Capital Management Sells 2,682 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Quantum Capital Management decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,439 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.6% of Quantum Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Quantum Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,690 shares of company stock valued at $14,836,116. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Cascend Securities reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on Apple from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

Shares of AAPL opened at $364.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.67. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,578.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

