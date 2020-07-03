Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,729 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 31.0% of Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA raised its position in shares of Apple by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,690 shares of company stock worth $14,836,116 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $364.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,578.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $334.12 and its 200 day moving average is $300.67. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.