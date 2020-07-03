REAL Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.32 Million (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One REAL token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitFlip, Radar Relay, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, REAL has traded up 6.9% against the dollar. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $903.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get REAL alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.43 or 0.01701265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00168825 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00053299 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00109067 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

REAL Token Profile

REAL’s launch date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for REAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.